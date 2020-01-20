Lisbon man’s burglary charge dismissed after witness changes testimony

CANTON — A Lisbon man’s burglary charge related to an April incident was dismissed Friday, following a jury trial in which a witness changed his testimony in St. Lawrence County Court.
Jerome T. Dobbs, 31, last known address of 226 Wood Road, was previously released under probation supervision on Jan. 10 without any monetary conditions under the new bail statute that took effect Jan. 1. Mr. Dobbs was charged with second-degree burglary, a nonviolent felony that did not qualify him to be held on bail while he awaited a court date. He spent about four months in jail until the bail reform took effect on the first of the year.
Mr. Dobbs was permitted to leave St. Lawrence County to travel to Essex County to meet with his attorney, Brian P. Barrett, Lake Placid, to prepare for the trial.
The court and the district attorney’s office offered Mr. Dobbs a plea bargain of a third-degree attempted burglary reduced charge, for which Mr. Dobbs would likely have served a sentence of 1½ to three years in state prison. The defendant declined the offer, and Mr. Dobbs’ case was scheduled for Jan. 14. Jury selection was completed last week and witness testimonies began Friday morning.
After St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Detective Andrew Ashley testified, John Dobbs, the defendant’s uncle, was called to the stand.
John Dobbs, whose Rensselaer Falls residence was the site of the April burglary, had testified on two occasions that his nephew did not have permission to enter the residence, according to county District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua. He changed that testimony Friday, saying his nephew did have permission, and the second-degree burglary charge was then dismissed.
If convicted of second-degree burglary following the jury trial, Mr. Dobbs could have faced up to 15 years in prison.
Mr. Dobbs was indicted in August on the burglary charge in relation to an incident that resulted in five initial arrests and three indictments. Samantha L. Herbick, 29, of 422 Belmont Courts, Ogdensburg, and Todd J. Tyo, 31, of 2633 Route 37, Brier Hill, were each indicted on one count of second-degree burglary.
The indictments charge on April 29 at 101 Front St., Rensselaer Falls, the trio entered a residence with the intent to commit a crime. Mr. Dobbs and Ms. Herbick entered the Front Street home by damaging a door and window while Mr. Tyo remained in a motor vehicle nearby, police said.
Mr. Tyo and Ms. Herbick, now Mrs. Tyo, were married on the morning of their arraignment, Sept. 9. Mr. and Mrs. Tyo each pleaded not guilty to second-degree burglary and were released under probation supervision.
Mr. Dobbs was also scheduled to be arraigned that day, and after briefly appearing in court to speak to his attorney, he left the building before he was called back to the courtroom. A warrant was then issued for his arrest, and he was apprehended and taken to St. Lawrence County jail until he was released under probation supervision on Jan. 10.
So, this innocent man only spent 4 months in jail , NY is getting better!
