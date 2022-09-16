LISBON — A Lisbon man wanted on charges stemming from a domestic incident has turned himself in to law enforcement.
State police reported that Patrick F. Whitehill, 33, turned himself in at Lisbon Town Court on Wednesday where troopers responded and executed the arrest warrant. Mr. Whitehill was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17 and fourth-degree criminal mischief, all misdemeanors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.