LISBON — The annual Lights on the River display is seeing a few changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is otherwise hoping to provide another year of, especially now most-needed, holiday cheer.
On Saturday, a few of the volunteers and coordinators of the annual holiday display and charitable fundraiser were out at Lisbon Beach and Campground untangling the old twinkle lights and festive displays prepping for next weekend’s opening.
“It’s something new that they can do,” President of the Lights on the River Committee Jonathan Santamoor said Saturday. “Looking around, light up the night parade was canceled last week. People are used to doing that kind of stuff so they might say we’re going to do this instead this year. We are definitely expecting a bigger turnout.”
Cautious of the pandemic, Mr. Santamoor and the committee that puts together the event each year decided to only open the display for five days — Dec. 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20. The chief concern was the safety of volunteers, primarily those collecting donations at the entrance.
“We’re really pushing the monetary donations online through our website — we have a PayPal button that people can donate on,” Mr. Santamoor said, showing off a large QR code poster that drivers will be able to scan on their way into the display. “We’re trying not to encourage the food donations as much as we usually do just because we don’t want the interaction between people and there’s only going to be a handful of us this year.”
Otherwise, the annual tradition of driving through the nearly 55 displays of twinkling lights sponsored by local organizations and businesses should look and feel pretty much like any other year. It’s clear to Mr. Santamoor that the true mission of the event is now more important than ever. Funds raised by the sponsored displays and admissions go toward 16 local food pantries.
“The pantries definitely need the money, they need the food, they need the resources, especially this year,” Mr. Santamoor said. “Who knows when this is going to end. I think there’s just going to be continuous need all winter long. Unfortunately, we only do this once a year and pantries really need the help all year round. I know a lot of them have been getting independent organizations as well, but there’s a lot of people, a lot of neighbors and friends that people wouldn’t even realize use food pantries.”
In previous years, Mr. Santamoor said Lights on the River raises about $25,000 for the food pantries, but it’s drawn as much as $33,000.
While he’s concerned about the effect of having fewer days of operation, there’s hope the pandemic-safe activity and appetite for some desperately needed cheer may bring out crowds.
Information about contributing to Lights on the River, including a link to contribute via PayPal, is available at lightsontheriver.org. Updated information about the display can also be found on the organization’s Facebook page.
