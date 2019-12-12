LISBON — Now in its 10th year, Lights on the River is ready to light up the holiday season with festive displays and, more importantly, charitable giving.
The display at the Lisbon Town Beach and Campground opens Saturday and runs through Dec. 22. On school nights the display is open from 5 to 8 p.m., and on non-school nights it is open from 5 to 9 p.m.
On Sunday, a 5K run through the display will be held. The race starts at 3 p.m., with registration open at 2 p.m. Cost for the run is $20, and the first 50 runners will receive a T-shirt.
Lights on the River President Jonathan Santamoor said the event will be just a bit bigger this year.
“There are at least 10 new displays that we haven’t had before,” he said. “So that’s huge because now we’re getting new people in.”
The displays are all constructed and maintained by groups from businesses, non-profits, schools, churches and even families, Mr. Santamoor said.
Admission is free, but donations of money and food and other basic items are accepted.
“We found that if people can’t afford food, they can’t afford other basic items,” he said. “So we’ll take toothbrushes, toothpaste, baby supplies, diapers, formula. We accept all that stuff as long as it’s not perishable.”
The money raised and items collected go to 16 food pantries around the county.
Last year Lights on the River delivered about $1,300 to each pantry and more than 400 pounds of food.
The food pantries that benefit are Canton Church and Community, Canton Neighborhood Center, Gouverneur Neighborhood Center, Hammond Neighborhood Center, Heuvelton Food Pantry, Lisbon Food Pantry, Massena Neighborhood Center, Norwood-Norfolk-Raymondville Outreach, Norfolk-Raymondville Food Pantry, New Beginnings in Madrid, Ogdensburg Neighborhood Center, Ogdensburg St. John’s Episcopal Food Pantry, Ogdensburg Salvation Army, Potsdam Neighborhood Center, Richville Food Pantry and Waddington Family and Resource Center.
