CANTON — A familiar face involved in documenting the history of Lisbon has been named the historian for St. Lawrence County.
Nancy LaFaver, an educator for more than 30 years, currently working at Heuvelton Central School, was appointed to the position by the county Board of Legislators on June 7. She had been appointed as the interim historian since last August.
LaFaver has been the historian for the Town of Lisbon since August of 2002. Almost 19 years later, she says “I have loved every minute since.”
“I love local history because, in so many instances, the everyday citizen was either involved in or had an impact on the broader world events. I am always so in awe of how much our area played a part in the development of our nation. Imagine standing on the shore of the St. Lawrence River, in Lisbon of course, and watching three nations fighting each other in from of our eyes for control of the area,” said LaFaver, “Being a major player in the War of 1812, participating in an International Seaway being built or enjoying the longest peaceful International boundary in the world and being able to say, ‘That happened in my town, city, county.’ Just to mention tidbits of almost 220 years of European events. Our area has so so much history that people are unaware of and it needs to be brought out to the light and shared.”
She said that if local history is not shared and promoted, “it will be lost to the ages.”
“I believe historians are stewards of historical knowledge and must work to preserve and share it. I am always looking to learn more about our areas and I am so very proud of where we live,” said LaFaver.
Now as the county historian, LaFaver will have a host of new duties. According to state law, her position is to “supervise the activities of the local historians in towns and villages within the county in performing the historical work recommended by the state historian, and also to prepare and to present to the board of supervisors a report of the important occurrences within the county for each calendar year.”
“The county historian performs essentially the same duties as the town historian but on a scale that includes all cities, townships, and villages within the county. Additionally, each county historian is a resource for city, town, and village historians.”
The new county historian will be staying busy, already working on a preservation/restoration project with a committee and will soon be working with the county documents housed in various locations in an official capacity. She has also been in touch with other historians on joint projects and will be holding historian meetings so she can stay up-to-date on what each historian is working on so she can report back to the state historian, Devan Lander.
She will also be working with the Association of Public Historians of NY as the Region 6 Co-Coordinator with City of Ogdensburg Historian Julie Madlin.
“For me, the role of county historian is one where I hope to build a spirit of collaboration with each local historian, enhance cultural tourism for the area, and provide education about the people, places, and events pertinent to our county’s history and local areas,” said LaFaver, “I hope to provide the citizens of St. Lawrence County opportunities to learn about and engage themselves in our area’s historical events, both past and present.”
The county has much history that needs to be shared with the public, according to LaFaver.
“St. Lawrence County has so much history and so much that has not been made public. I cannot wait to learn what each local historian wants to share and to see how together we can showcase it to our county and state,” said LaFaver.
After growing up in Waddington, she now resides in Lisbon with her husband, Dan. The couple has four children and four grandchildren.
