Lisbon Town Hall gets exterior makeover Jan 24, 2020

Workers from Miller Paint & Design, Gouverneur, make exterior repairs and paint trim on newly installed windows Thursday on the Lisbon Town Hall building. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times
