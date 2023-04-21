Little River Ramble to kick off paddling season

CANTON — St Lawrence Valley Paddlers will hold its first race of the 2023 paddling season. Join local recreational and amateur paddlers on April 23 at the Little River Boat Launch on County Route 27 (Park Street) at the edge of the St Lawrence University Campus.
Registration will begin at 12 p.m. and the first race will begin at 1 p.m.
This is a low-key event on sheltered water and features race distances of two or six miles.
Solo, tandem or larger teams of canoes and kayaks are all welcome.
Join in the two-mile recreational paddle for fun, or the marathon six-mile race if you are looking for a more competitive event.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.