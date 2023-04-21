Little River Ramble to kick off paddling season

The Little River Ramble kicks off the paddling season on April 23. Registration begins at noon at the Little River Canoe Launch. Racing starts at 1 p.m. Provided photo

CANTON — St Lawrence Valley Paddlers will hold its first race of the 2023 paddling season. Join local recreational and amateur paddlers on April 23 at the Little River Boat Launch on County Route 27 (Park Street) at the edge of the St Lawrence University Campus.

Registration will begin at 12 p.m. and the first race will begin at 1 p.m.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.