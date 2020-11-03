Today’s the day — Election Day.
Between early and absentee voting, at least 25% of voters in the tri-county area have already voted in this year’s election. But elections officials are still anticipating a big turnout today.
All polling sites in New York state will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Our reporters will be updating this story as they made their way around polling sites in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
In St. Lawrence County, Democratic candidate for the 21st Congressional District Tedra L. Cobb cast her vote accompanied by her daughter, Aida, at 9:30 a.m. at the Cornell Cooperative Extension in Canton. Her opponent, Republican incumbent Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, cast her ballot during the early voting period.
The town of Pamelia polling place in Jefferson County was packed early this morning as at least 30 to 40 people were already in line by 6:45 a.m., waiting to cast their vote.
Check back for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.