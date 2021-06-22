Primary election results

WATERTOWN — In a series of elections across the north country Tuesday, voters decided their political party’s nominee for a variety of local races at the county, city, town and village levels.

Below is a complete breakdown of primary race results across Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties:

Jefferson County

County Legislator District 3 (vote for one)

Gene-Paul Brennan: 303

Philip N. Reed Sr.: 459

County Legislator District 7 (vote for one)

Republican Party

Matthew T. Gump: 142

John D. Peck: 149

Conservative Party

Matthew T. Gump: 4

John D. Peck: 2

County Legislator District 13 (vote for one)

Timothy J. Babcock: 117

Scott A. Gray: 156

WATERTOWN

City Council (four-year seat; vote for two)

Michelle L. Capone: 660

Aaron R. Clemons: 125

Clifford G. Olney III: 409

Douglas R. Rice: 219

Lisa A. Ruggiero: 863

Robert T. Schorr: 267

Ben P. Schoen: 351

City Council (vacancy; vote for one)

Patrick J. Hickey: 660

Amy P. Horton: 590

Jason M. Traynor: 164

TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA

Supervisor (vote for one)

Daniel B. Peterson: 216

Brent H. Sweet: 305

Town Council (vote for two)

Kurt M. Hanni: 225

Gene P. Kring: 294

John D. Stine: 240

Shawn M. Thomas: 243

Town Clerk (vote for one)

Jessica L. Hudon: 288

Sandra M. Caputo: 235

Town Justice (vote for one)

David M. Cortright: 374

Edward J. Klepacz: 110

Village Trustee (vote for two)

Cynthia C. Demo: 60

Stephen “Bubba” Derrigo: 72

Judith V. Fulmer: 66

TOWN OF ANTWERP

Town Council (vote for two)

Claire M. Brownell: 39

Kirk C. Delaney: 16

Julie M. Farr: 41

TOWN OF CAPE VINCENT

Village Trustee (vote for two)

Edward P. Bender: 13

Christine Stark: 51

Pamela H. Youngs: 59

TOWN OF CHAMPION

Supervisor (vote for one)

Brian S. Peck: 191

Jonathan J. Schell: 96

Town Council (vote for two)

James D. Uhlinger III: 161

Brad S. Russell: 168

Louis J. Waite: 156

TOWN OF ELLISBURG

Highway Superintendent (vote for one)

Robert R. Corron: 100

David R. Ratigliano: 22

TOWN OF HENDERSON

Highway Superintendent (vote for one)

Stanley L. Hall: 138

Harold J. Nelson: 37

TOWN OF LERAY

Town Clerk (vote for one)

Norma J. Dunleavy: 125

Melissa L. Verne: 158

TOWN OF LYME

Town Council (vote for two)

Donald R. Bourquin: 41

Timothy Farrell: 49

James G. Millington Jr.: 14

Gary Stinson: 35

TOWN OF PAMELIA

Town Council (vote for two)

Stanley E. Hajdasz: 43

Kenneth D. Hart: 65

Ricky H. VanTassel: 75

TOWN OF RODMAN

Highway Superintendent (vote for one)

Andrew Smith: 76

Dale T. Tamblin: 3

TOWN OF RUTLAND

Town Clerk (vote for one)

Samantha E. Sawyer: 118

Alayne Widrick: 109

Highway Superintendent (vote for one)

Michael A. Breyette: 86

Claude F. Phelps: 146

TOWN OF WORTH

Town Council (vote for two)

John H. Bice: 27

Jessica M. Patrzyk: 25

Amy Pooler: 23

Highway Superintendent (vote for one)

Elizabeth F. Aubin: 21

Mark G. Macklen: 28

VILLAGE OF BLACK RIVER

Mayor (vote for one)

Francis J. Dishaw: 65

David Leonard: 51

Lewis County

County Legislator District 10 (vote for one)

Lawrence Hoffert: 13

Jeffrey G. Nellenback: 31

County Legislator District 5 (vote for one)

Richard A. Chartrand: 54

Erik Griffin: 18

County Legislator District 7 (vote for one)

Joshua Leviker: 83

Greg Kulzer: 68

TOWN OF DENMARK

Supervisor (vote for one)

James Der: 63

Scott Doyle: 105

Town Council (vote for two)

Scott Simmons: 60

Keith Lee: 36

Darlene Rowsam: 111

Peter Jones: 114

Highway Superintendent (vote for one)

Dennis J. Mahoney: 73

Patrick Mahar: 95

TOWN OF DIANA

Town Council (vote for two)

Zachary Smith: 59

Kelly Ritz: 18

Allen Bango II: 59

TOWN OF GREIG

Town Council (vote for two)

Robert A. Johnson: 37

Melissa Bailey: 25

David VandeWater: 13

TOWN OF WATSON

Town Council (vote for two)

Vicki Roy: 49

Jeffrey Hoch: 47

Franklin Merry: 31

TOWN OF WEST TURIN

Town Clerk (vote for one)

Mary Wilton: 24

Bethany Schindler: 51

St. Lawrence County

TOWN OF LOUISVILLE

Town Council (vote for two)

Democratic Party

Shawn Thompson: 77

Nancy Charleston: 78

Roy A. Beshaw: 38

TOWN OF NORFOLK

Town Council (vote for two)

Democratic Party

Jean Gang: 60

Richard Bump: 78

Robert Harvey: 32

TOWN OF CANTON

Highway Superintendent (vote for one)

Republican Party

Steven Smith: 153

Jim Gibson: 92

Conservative Party

Steven Smith: 4

Jim Gibson: 6

TOWN OF CLIFTON

Highway Superintendent (vote for one)

Republican Party

Kelly J. Smith II: 64

Craig Perrault: 21

TOWN OF COLTON

Supervisor (vote for one)

Republican Party

Peggy L. Mousaw: 42

Ronnie Robert: 95

TOWN OF FOWLER

Town Council (vote for two)

Republican Party

Lynn E. Bishop: 59

Scott Anthony Cleveland: 86

Michael J. Cappellino: 57

TOWN OF HAMMOND

Highway Superintendent (vote for one)

Republican Party

Ted Elk: 66

Roger Hadlock: 61

TOWN OF MORRISTOWN

Town Clerk (vote for one)

Republican Party

Leanna Moquin: 50

Jill Sullivan: 123

Conservative Party:

Leanna Moquin: 1

Jill Sullivan: 6

TOWN OF RUSSELL

Town Justice (vote for one)

Republican Party

Marty Dumoulin: 23

Gregory Jenne: 14

