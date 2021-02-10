OGDENSBURG — A heated debate ensued at Monday night’s City Council meeting over the appointment of a new member to the city’s vacancy committee — an appointment that ultimately prevailed.
Mark Knowlton, a city resident who does business with one councilor, was appointed by a 4-3 vote to the spot left vacant by former committee chairman Michael Frary.
Mr. Frary was first appointed to the seat in November 2011, but his term expired Dec. 31, 2020.
Mr. Knowlton’s term began immediately following his appointment Monday and will run through Dec. 31, 2025.
Councilors John A. Rishe, William B. Dillabough and Steven M. Fisher and Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly voted in favor of Mr. Knowlton’s appointment. Councilors Nichole L. Kennedy, Michael B. Powers and Daniel E. Skamperle voted against the appointment.
Mr. Frary was originally up for the re-appointment, but City Manager Stephen P. Jellie informed City Council on Monday night that Mr. Frary no longer lives in the city and is now a full-time resident of Morristown.
“He will no longer be able to fulfill the obligation,” Mr. Jellie said of Mr. Frary during Monday’s meeting, “so I ask council to submit another name this evening.”
Mr. Knowlton’s name was thrown in the ring after Ms. Kennedy nominated city resident Michael Tooley for the post. Mr. Tooley’s nomination was seconded by Mr. Powers, something he later rescinded. The nomination of Mr. Tooley didn’t gain further steam.
Mr. Powers and Mr. Skamperle spoke of Mr. Knowlton’s appointment being premature as they agreed any nominee should be vetted through the community. This is what resulted in Mr. Powers rescinding his second of Mr. Tooley’s nomination.
“Well, I know we have a good candidate here,” Mayor Skelly said of Mr. Knowlton.
“Of course you do,” Mr. Powers rebuffed.
The business dealings between Mr. Knowlton and Councilor Steven M. Fisher, who nominated Mr. Knowlton, were what led to a lively debate between council members.
“I am in business with him, but he lives in the community, he’s lived here his whole time, he pays taxes, he expressed interest and that’s why I’m bringing him forward,” Mr. Fisher said.
“Vote no for him then, I don’t really care,” he said to Mr. Powers.
Mayor Skelly seconded Mr. Fisher’s nomination, which ultimately passed.
The city’s vacancy committee consists of three members — Laura Ashley, Doug Loffler and now Mr. Knowlton.
The committee is responsible for recommending to the City Council the names of persons eligible and willing to serve as mayor or on City Council in the event of a vacancy or forfeiture of office by any member.
