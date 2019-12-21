Photos by Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily TimesPlaying Mary in a Living Nativity Wednesday, Tori Cusworth, a student at Trinity Catholic School, Massena, looks at the sheep and goat provided by Pair-A-Docs Ranch, Heuvelton. Students, family and friends gather in the parking lot of the school to watch the Nativity reenactment and reflect on the true meaning of Christmas. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
