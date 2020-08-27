TUPPER LAKE — Over the past few months, business owners in the Adirondacks and beyond have been tasked with adapting to the ever-changing landscape imposed by COVID-19 safety protocols. For restaurants like Amado in Tupper Lake, strict regulations requiring mandatory social distancing meant being reduced to less than half of their normal operating capacity.
That’s when Cory Rohrbach, who co-owns Amado with his wife, Lilian, knew it was time to get creative.
“Before Covid-19, internally we had room for 70 people,” Rohrbach said in a press release. “Now we have room for 30 inside.”
The obvious solution was outdoor seating, but Rohrbach wanted to find a way to create an intimate experience while adhering to the strict state guidelines. He considered putting carports or tents outside, but he didn’t think those options reflected the “Amado experience.” And then Rohrbach saw plans online for a greenhouse.
Now Amado has three greenhouse-style dining rooms and a large new outdoor dining area. Each 120-square-foot greenhouse contains a table with seating for eight guests, music on demand, temperature control, and a three-stage air filter with a UV light. They’re like little houses.
Thanks to the greenhouses and the outside dining, Rohrbach can now seat more than 90 people—30 inside the main building and 62 outside—while adhering to state guidelines.
“This has saved our summer. In July, we were only down 10 percent over last summer. I can live with that,” Rohrbach said.
The project was made possible by a $25,000 Small Business Relief Fund loan through the Franklin County Local Development Corporation, which handles business and community development as well as destination marketing for Franklin County.
Since March, there have been five loans under the loan program: One in Saranac Lake, one in Tupper Lake and three in Malone. Those five loans were expedited in response to the pandemic in an effort to not only help businesses stay afloat, but to also help them realize projects with lasting value.
Rohrbach said the low-interest loan made it easier to make the outdoor dining rooms become a reality.
