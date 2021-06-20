Local AMVETS couple to lead New York Veterans Organization

Two members of the Malone Amvets have been elected to lead the organization’s Department of New York for 2021-22. Malone Amvets Past Commander Hal Queyor has been elected state commander, while his wife and Past Malone Amvets Ladies Auxiliary President Cindy Queyor has been elected Amvets Dept. of NY Ladies Auxiliary president. The Amvets Department held its annual convention and elections in Binghamton on June 10-12. The department has 76 posts scattered throughout the state. Commander Queyor is a 40-plus year member of the local post while President Cindy has over 25 years in the local auxiliary. Both have held many positions on the local and state level.
Commander Queyor’s project for the upcoming year will be the North Country Honor Flight in Plattsburgh, which flies veterans to our nation’s capital for an all expense paid tour of monuments along with varying ceremonies. Five vets from the local Amvets have been chosen for this package and all have raved about the experience. President Cindy will focus on the Saratoga War Horse Charity, located in Saratoga Springs, which works with veterans suffering with PTSD and has had a huge success.
The local couple are only the fourth members from the local post to be elected to the department’s top office and the only the second local couple to be elected together since Wesley & Blanche Reynolds in 1964. The Malone Amvets Post is the oldest post in the state, started in 1945 and chartered by Congress in 1947. Membership to Amvets is open to anyone who served in the military. Ladies Auxiliary membership is open to any direct female relative of a veteran, while the Sons of Amvets membership is open for any direct male relative of a veteran. For more information on becoming a member of the AMVETS family, stop in at the local post on County Route 25 any day after 1 p.m.
