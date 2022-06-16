Local artist donates painting to display at United Helpers Independent Senior Living

CANTON — What began as a fun contest for program members at United Helpers Independent Senior Living in Canton has blossomed into a relationship with one local artist, who is now planning to host a series of activities at St. Lawrence County’s only retirement community.
Jeff Davis, of Trout Lake, originally gave the building two oil paintings to display for a week. During that time program members could vote for which painting they liked best, with the winning work to be donated.
One work depicted a fall scene in Saranac Lake. The second painting was of a winter Amish scene. While the Saranac Lake painting won the contest, program members fell in love with both paintings and took up a collection in order to ensure both could be displayed permanently for all to enjoy.
“I never intended for the people there to purchase one of my paintings, but when they made it clear they really were in love with both pictures, I couldn’t tell them no,” Mr. Davis said.
As a token of appreciation, Mr. Davis added to his donation several other prints, both framed and unframed that will become a part of the collection there.
“We are grateful to Jeff for this amazing donation,” said United Helpers Community Housing Manager Jennifer Dean. “Part of what makes Independent Senior Living such a special place is décor all throughout the building highlighting the beautiful region where we live.”
Given the interest people throughout the building have shown in his work, Mr. Davis is planning to host a painting demonstration, as well as a class, where program members will be able to create their own painting to display in their apartment.
Mr. Davis also said he would like to challenge other local artists to donate a piece to display at United Helpers Independent Senior Living, either permanently or through a loan to the building.
“I’m overwhelmed by the response the folks at United Helpers have shown to my artwork. The north country is an area filled with many talented painters, photographers, and other types of artists, and I’m sure the people there would enjoy the talents of my colleagues in the local art community.”
If you’re interested in sharing your talents with the program members at United Helpers Independent Senior Living, Mrs. Dean may be reached at 315-379-1428 or via email at jadean@unitedhelpers.org.
