CANTON — Canton children’s author Laura H. Lavoie has a new book coming out on Aug. 29.
The author of last spring’s “Vampire Vacation,” published by Viking Books for Young Readers, has penned a new book, “Monster Baker,” published by Roaring Brook Press, an imprint of Macmillan Children’s Publishing.
“It’s about a little monster who has a close relationship with her grandmonster,” Lavoie said. “Her grandmonster loves to bake and loves to watch a famous French pastry chef on TV.”
For her grandmonster’s birthday, the little monster, Tillie, decides to bake a cake all by herself.
“She tries to use what she has learned, but some things go wrong,” Lavoie said. “It’s about learning from her mistakes and letting go of perfectionism.”
The little monster learns that trying your best is more important than the final product.
While she has published two books in a row, it is not a theme, Lavoie said.
“It is a totally different book with a different publisher,” she said. “It is really coincidental that I have back-to-back monster books.”
A third book, without monsters, was initially planned for this summer, but “Duck Duck Taco Truck” had to be pushed back a year, Lavoie said.
“That’s a rhyming story about a food truck battle between two ducks and a goose who have rival food trucks on the beach,” she said.
She said things like illustrator availability and printing schedules can come up that delay publication.
She said “Monster Baker” was inspired by her love for television baking shows and bake-off competitions. Initially, the grandmonster was just a tiny part of the book, but her editor urged her to expand grandmonster’s role.
“I had really close relationships with one of my grandmothers and a great-grandmother,” Lavoie said. “So it turned into being partly about that in addition to being about baking.”
Vanessa Morales illustrates the book.
On her website, Morales describes herself as a character designer/concept artist with a deep love for nature, whimsy and fantasy.
“Monster Baker” is her picture book debut.
Morales is best known for illustrating middle-grade book covers, including The Glass Witch by Lindsay Pucket (Scholastic), the Paola Santiago middle-grade series by Tehlor Kay Mejia (Rick Riordan Presents/Disney Books), and the Omega Morales series by Laekan Zea Kemp (Little Brown).
The author and the illustrator work as partners in picture books, Lavoie said.
“I write the words, but they interpret them the way they want with their illustrations,” Lavoie said. “I had no idea what the characters were going to look like.”
What might be Lavoie’s favorite page appears early in the book. It showcases the desserts grandmonster bakes.
“There’s key slime pie and screech cobbler and double sludge brownies,” she said. “Vanessa did really fun things with each of the illustrations. They look really, really cool.”
After “Monster Baker” and “Duck Duck Taco Truck,” Lavoie has another book deal close to being finalized and has several more titles and ideas ready to send to publishers. Her first book, “Vampire Vacation,” sold well enough to earn back her advance.
Monster Baker will be available on all major online book retailers on Aug. 29 and will be available locally at Brewer Bookstore on Park Street in Canton.
