Local businesses match donations for Nature’s Storehouse GardenShare fundraiser

CANTON — Nature’s Storehouse’s Gratitude Through Giving fundraiser to benefit GardenShare got a huge boost from three local businesses who will match customer donations. SeaComm Federal Credit Union, Boyden Brook Body Shop, and Shoulette’s Redemption Depot have each pledged $1,000 to the Gratitude Through Giving challenge.
Each year during November, Nature’s Storehouse on Main Street in Canton invites customers to “round up” or make a donation to benefit GardenShare with their purchase. The donation directly supports GardenShare’s Bonus Bucks program, which helps recipients stretch their food dollars and supports local farmers by making local food affordable and accessible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.