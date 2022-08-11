Local students gain research experience at Clarkson

Maya Thomas and Griffin Scafidi-McGuire from Canton Central School are gaining valuable research experience under the guidance of Kodak CAMP Distinguished Professor and Associate Professor of Chemistry and Biomolecular Science Mario Wriedt. Clarkson University photo

POTSDAM — Two high school students from Canton Central School are gaining valuable research experience under the guidance of Kodak CAMP Distinguished Professor and Associate Professor of Chemistry and Biomolecular Science Mario Wriedt.

Maya Thomas and Griffin Scafidi-McGuire, both rising juniors at Canton Central, are nearly halfway through their six-week research assistantship, part of a MPS-High supplement to Wriedt’s current National Science Foundation (NSF) CAREER grant.

