ALBANY — More than 100 town, village and county highway superintendents, state leaders and advocates rallied in the state Capitol Wednesday to call for more state support for local highway repairs.

Calling for at least $270 million in extra funding, officials said there have been steep increases in costs for highway work. Upstate communities rely on state aid to help support highway maintenance in their communities.

