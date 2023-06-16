NORWOOD — The Norwood Village Green Concert Series will continue its 50th Anniversary Season on Thursday, June 29th with a variety of performances from local musicians Nicole White and Maria Tartaglia, as well as Theresa “Bear” Fox - Kaieri Niionkwetake at 7pm.
Nicole White is a singer/songwriter in 8th grade from Norwood who loves to sing and has sung for as long as she can remember. She started playing clarinet in school during 4th grade, performed an original song in a talent show in 5th grade, and a solo in the school’s Christmas production. Nicole won her school’s talent show in the Middle School division singing ‘You’re No Good’ by Linda Ronstadt accompanying herself on the ukulele. She composed 2 more original songs (one on guitar and one on ukulele) and performed at Norwood Beach for Family Fun Day in August of that year, including her original songs. She continued with her keyboard, ukulele, and guitar playing, getting an electric guitar for Christmas that year. During the spring and summer of 2022, she performed multiple times throughout the North Country. In 8th grade, 2023 she auditioned for the school musical again (Grease), and played the role of Joanna Casino (usually Johnny Casino and the Gamblers).
A freshly minted graduate of Canton High School, Maria Tartaglia will be studying musical composition and vocal performance as a college student in September. Currently she is the Children’s Musical Advisor for the Madrid Dam Series and is a Cantor for St. Mary’s Church in Canton. She is studying composition and performance collaboration work with Jeff Hinkle, Crane accompanist, and has taken voice lessons with Dr. Deborah Massell and the late Dr. Lonel Woods. Her high school music experiences in Canton have included performing in A Broadway Review, Crazy for You, Matilda, and Damn Yankees. She also participated in Potsdam High School’s Canta Sera. Extra curricular performances have included Potsdam Porch Fest, the Madrid Dam Music Series, and keyboardist/vocalist for the local rock band 11B. She continues to hone her skills vocally, and on piano, ukulele, guitar, vibraphone, and percussion.
Theresa Bear Fox always heard melodies come to her, but she didn’t realize her gift of songwriting until she was 23. “This is when I began writing songs for our traditional women’s group, Kontiwennenhawi. Kontiwennenhawi means carriers of the words.” She is a member of the Akwesasne Women’s Singers. A Native American from the Mohawk Nation, she is the youngest in a family of fourteen. Her values in her own words - “Family life is very important to me. Taking care of one another and our mother the earth is also very important to me. I feel it is very important to put good messages into the songs”. For more information about Theresa and her music, you can visit her website at: bearfoxsongs.com.
The series acoustic concerts are supported by the Sweetgrass Foundation. The series is also supported in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and New York State Legislature.
For further information consult the series website: nvgcs.org or call 315-261-2866.
