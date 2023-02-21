ALBANY — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul has proposed capturing millions in federal Medicaid funding that’s historically gone to county governments in New York, worrying officials in the north country.
In her administration’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2024, Gov. Hochul has put forward a plan that would take $625 million in federal Medicaid funding and allocate it to other areas of the budget and the state’s own Medicaid costs. That money typically goes to New York City and the counties, which are in charge of the Medicaid program for their residents.
For the north country, that spells millions in potential new costs that will have to be covered by county governments. Projections from the New York State Association of Counties suggest that Jefferson County would see a $2.5 million cut in Medicaid aid in the first year the money is redirected. In Lewis County, NYSAC estimates a $700,000 cut. In St. Lawrence County, the cut is projected to be about $3.08 million.
Because New York’s fiscal year begins April 1, while the counties operate on a fiscal year that starts Jan. 1, local officials said there’s some lack of clarity on exactly how much this proposed change would cost in the first year.
“That amount is annualized, so it could be half that for the first year impact on our current budget,” said Jefferson County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III. “There’s also some conversation relative to a lifeline getting tossed back to the counties for some sort of allocation just for 2023.”
But any cost increases are likely to stress county budgets, he said. In Jefferson County, legislators recently approved a $6 million fund to be tapped to cover unexpected cost increases, dubbed a “Tax Stabilization Commitment.” Any use of the fund can only be done by a resolution of the county legislature, but Mr. Hagemann said it’s very possible that would be the first place they go to get the money.
“We likely could tap that resource to cover year one, but beyond that we would want to budget accordingly,” he said.
In Lewis County, County Manager Ryan M. Piche said they would likely look to sales tax revenues to cover the first-year costs, as the county has enjoyed higher-than-expected sales tax income this year. But as Mr. Hagemann said, subsequent budgets would need to source the funding from a more stable source.
“Eventually, what happens with every unfunded mandate from the state is that it finds its way to the property tax levy, over time,” Mr. Piche said. “They all do.”
Medicaid is already one of the most significant unfunded mandates that counties are required to budget for in New York. Lewis County pays about $5 million a year for Medicaid coverage for its residents, while Jefferson County pays about $18 million.
“Ironically, Jefferson County was at a point of spending over $21 million a few years ago, and with this funding the state is talking about capturing, we would essentially revert right back to where we were before.” Mr. Hagemann said.
The proposal has netted significant pushback from county leaders across the state, with NYSAC leading a charge advocating against it. The association projects it will add another $280 million to county budgets across the state, and cost New York City about $320 million.
“If this cost shift goes into effect, the state has reneged on the Medicaid cap which was put into place in 2015 to help property taxpayers,” reads a letter opposing the change authored by NYSAC. “This action will directly result in service cuts and property tax increases which will negatively impact every person in this state who owns property or rents from a landlord.”
Mr. Hagemann and Mr. Piche said county leaders and NYSAC plan to push this issue especially hard next week during their annual convention in Albany. Many county officials are planning to visit their state representatives during the trip.
