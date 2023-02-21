State budget could cost counties millions in reallocated Medicaid

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul at the New York State Association of Counties conference in March. The group is pushing back on a provision in the governor’s proposed budget that could add another $280 million in Medicaid costs to county budgets across the state and $320 million in New York City. Johnson Newspapers

ALBANY — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul has proposed capturing millions in federal Medicaid funding that’s historically gone to county governments in New York, worrying officials in the north country.

In her administration’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2024, Gov. Hochul has put forward a plan that would take $625 million in federal Medicaid funding and allocate it to other areas of the budget and the state’s own Medicaid costs. That money typically goes to New York City and the counties, which are in charge of the Medicaid program for their residents.

