MASSENA — Local officials in Massena said they’ll be sorry to see Gil C. Quiniones leave his position as president and chief executive officer of the New York Power Authority in November.
Massena Electric Department Superintendent Andrew J. McMahon said he had worked many times with Mr. Quiniones during his 10 years as NYPA president and CEO.
“I’m disappointed Gil is leaving. He was very approachable. I could reach out to him personally and discuss issues and concerns,” Mr. McMahon said. “He always recognized the unique and important role NYPA has with municipal utilities like Massena Electric. Most importantly, he was always aware that NYPA had a special obligation to Massena as a host community.”
Massena Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy, a NYPA retiree, reflected on how the community has benefited during Mr. Quiniones’s tenure.
For instance, it was during Mr. Quinione’s time as president and CEO that the Eugene L. Nicandri Nature Center came into existence at Robert Moses State Park in 2017. The facility is named after the Massena resident and retired St. Lawrence County judge who serves as vice chair of the NYPA Board of Trustees and was constructed after a 2010 fire destroyed the former nature center building.
“We go back a ways. I’ve known Gil at least the 14 years he’s worked at the Power Authority,” Judge Nicandri said.
He said he also got to know Mr. Quiniones when he served on a commission established by former New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg.
He said NYPA has been very active while Mr. Quiniones has served as president and CEO.
“There are a lot of projects in the works that he initiated. We’ve worked hand-in-hand on a lot of projects,” Judge Nicandri said.
Some of those have involved Massena and surrounding communities.
“He’s been a good friend to the north country,” he said.
Judge Nicandri said the opportunity offered to Mr. Quiniones with Commonwealth Edison Company in Illinois was one that Mr. Quiniones couldn’t turn down.
“It’s a loss for the Power Authority,” he said.
In another contribution to the north country, as part of NYPA’s Environmental Justice program, 260 refrigerators were removed from the Massena Housing Authority apartments and community rooms in December 2018, and replaced with energy-efficient models at no cost to the residents. NYPA officials also handed out turkeys and platters of cookies, making the holiday delivery even more special for tenants in the low-income public housing apartments.
More recently, Mr. Quiniones was on hand in July for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to showcase improvements at the Massena Intake, paid for by NYPA. The ribbon-cutting marked the completion of more than $3 million in improvements at the Massena Intake, which not only serves as a local marina, but a picnic facility associated with the St. Lawrence-FDR Power Project.
“While I am happy that Gil is moving onto a bigger and more challenging job, but I can’t help to feel that we will be losing a great asset to the north country,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said. “I’ve known Gil since he came to NYPA in 2011, and he’s always been up front, honest and approachable. I believe that he had been an integral part in improving relations between NYPA and the north country.”
NYPA was responsible for a number of recreational facilities in the north country, including the Robert Moses State Park, Island View Park in Waddington and Whalen Park in Louisville. In addition, NYPA had worked with the town of Massena to eliminate the daily parking fee this season at the Massena Town Beach.
“We have benefited from this association through increased revenues based on river flow rates and improved recreational attractions along the St. Lawrence River,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said. “Massena and Louisville have directly benefited with a complete makeover of the Massena Intake boat ramp facility, which Gil came up to lead the ribbon-cutting ceremony. This has directly improved our ability to market Massena as the fishing capital of the St. Lawrence River (to) several national bass fishing organizations.”
Massena Mayor Timothy J. Ahlfeld worked with Mr. Quiniones until his retirement. That was at a time when NYPA sent utility crews to Puerto Rico in 2017 to assist with the recovery of the power grid, which suffered severe damage from Hurricane Maria.
“I worked there for 34 years. I got to know him very well when I went to Puerto Rico,” Mr. Ahlfeld said. “I was one of the NYPA employees that went to Puerto Rico in 2017. I got to know him pretty good at that point. He’s a good man. I have nothing but nice things to say about him.”
Like Mr. O’Shaughnessy, Mr. Ahlfeld said Mr. Quiniones was a friend to the north country.
“He’s been responsive to the needs of Massena,” Mr. Ahlfeld said. “I’m sad to see him leave.”
During his tenure, Mr. Quiniones also took part in an August 2018 celebration between NYPA and Ontario Power Generation to mark the 60th anniversary of the St. Lawrence-FDR Power Project.
In a big announcement for Massena, former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced in March 2019 that Alcoa would continue to have a presence in Massena until 2026, thanks to a seven-year deal with NYPA to keep the plant open and save 450 jobs. Mr. Quiniones was among those who were applauded by the former governor during the ceremony for his “great creativity.”
