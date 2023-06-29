POTSDAM — The United States Secretary of Education and the Director of Special Education are supporting a local effort to address what the Institute for Learning Centered Education Director Don Mesibov calls “A crisis affecting people with autism and their families.”
Special education director Valerie Williams has spoken with Mesibov and will participate, virtually, during a three-day autism planning conference to be held in Potsdam July 30 – Aug. 1.
Twenty-two people have been invited to Potsdam for this conference including experts in the field of autism, parents of children with autism, school and community organization leaders, and people person with autism. The goal of the conference is to design a plan to provide information to staff in schools and organizations who interact regularly with people with autism yet have no information to guide them.
Participants will be attending from the north country and as far away as Illinois, North Carolina, and Toronto.
Jennifer Townsend, a career expert in autism who has published several reader-friendly books on the topic, and will be attending the conference from Wisconsin, said, “I am looking forward to connecting and collaborating with others who share a passion for enriching, growing, and sharing resources related to autism.”
“The lack of information possessed by many staff members who work with people with autism leads to inappropriate reactions when the behavior of a person with autism doesn’t comply with what is considered “normal” behavior. It often leads to punishment rather than effective handling of behavioral issues. Misunderstandings and uninformed stereotyping results in trauma for people with autism, and their families, and escalation rather than de-escalation of issues,” Mesibov said.
The Institute, headquartered in Potsdam. has designed a two-hour discussion session which it claims will change people’s perceptions of autism and provide information that can help avoid inappropriate reactions to people with autism.
The Institute is available to offer its two-hour discussion session, and additional resources, at no cost. For further information, email Institutelce@gmail.com.
