MASSENA — Members of the Local Planning Committee of the Massena Downtown Revitalization Initiative heard, for the first time, the projects that have made a preliminary list to be considered by the committtee.
Sarah Starke Hess, senior planner for the Consultant Team, which is guiding the committee through the process, said the window to submit projects closed on March 25.
The 26 submitted projects requested a total of $20.4 million in DRI money and had a total cost of $36.9 million.
There were eight projects not moving forward right away for various reasons, Ms. Starke Hess explained. While they didn’t make the cut initially, they could be eligible for money later in the process, she said.
The projects to be considered by the committee were separated into four categories: public improvement, new development and rehabilitation, grants and loans and branding and marketing.
Three projects listed in the public improvement category are:
• Danforth Park improvements including a splash pad, unconventional playground stations, bathrooms, picnic areas, pavilion and pickleball courts. The plan also involves the installation of sidewalks, additional parking and a walking trail.
• Downtown enhancements with lighting, street trees and benches to create a unified streetscape aesthetic.
• Riverwalk along portions of the Grasse River and formalization of the kayak launch behind the fire department.
In the new development and rehabilitation category the committee will be considering:
• Revitalization of historic 48 Main St. to restore the front, side and rear facade of the Main Street building as well one of the unique storefronts.
• Water Street Waterview Apartment plans would restore the facade of the building to attract medium- to high-income renters.
• On the Rocks would renovate and refurbish the existing restaurant and apartments on the waterfront property downtown with shoreline stabilization.
• Artifact storage for the Massena Museum would consolidate two locations that presently house clothing artifacts and larger items and construct a large enough building to house them all on the grounds of the museum.
• Affinitis Life (assisted living/veteran housing) is proposing a redevelopment project to bring a community facility of assisted living, veteran housing and memory care with a possible retail component.
• Massena Downtown Building Rehabilitation would reuse existing space.
• Warehouse rehab would involve interior and exterior renovation of multiple buildings for mixed-use spaces, including a boutique hotel, multi-use retail and golf simulator.
• Renovation of 94-96 Main St. involves a complete renovation of an old grocery store building and adjoining vacant lot for parking of approximately 20 cars. The building will be remodeled for professional and retail space.
• Schine Theater plans would stabilize the historic Schine Theater building and address critical repairs to bring the space back to full use.
• Toddler Town building revitalization proposes interior and exterior revitalization and renovation, including a custom outdoor digital LED sign.
• Renovation of the JJ Newberry building would involve full modernization and repairs of the historic building, including formalization, flexible retail space and office space, a rooftop deck and replacing the existing facade.
Also included are projects at the Quality Inn at 9 W. Orvis St. and the former creamery at 37 Water St.
The remaining two projects represent a fund to use for projects too small to be considered by the DRI and a marketing program for Downtown Massena.
Projects that didn’t make the cut and the reasons why include:
• The Kitchen Apothecary: less than the minimum $100,000 DRI ask.
• Community Aluminum Art History Displays: less than the minimum $100,000 DRI ask.
• Staircase, river lookout and rope bridge: Project costs not identified.
• Butterfly roof art and naturalist exhibit: Project costs not identified.
• Renovation of 4 Fahrenheit: Greater than 40% DRI ask.
• Studio 162 face-lift and improvements: Greater than 40% DRI ask.
• Revitalization of Carriage House: less than the minimum $100,000 DRI ask.
• The Violi Agency: less than the minimum $100,000 DRI ask.
The planning committee will receive training on how to evaluate projects and then be charged with narrowing the list to a total DRI ask of between $12 million and $16 million, Ms. Starke Hess said.
