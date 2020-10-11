Local students graduate St. Lawrence University

St. Lawrence University’s Richardson Hall

CANTON — A total of 465 bachelor degrees were conferred by St. Lawrence University in May 2020. An in-person Class of 2020 commencement ceremony is planned for August 2021.

Brandon Calton of Canton

Patrick Corbitt of South Colton

Gabriel Craig of Rensselaer Falls

Riley Doyle of Colton

Ian Erlichman of Hermon

Diana Festa of Canton

Marissa Foster of Ogdensburg

Claire Geagan of Chase Mills

Garret Glasgow of Canton

Nicholle Gotham of Gouverneur

Kalie Grant of Potsdam

Kiersten Larrabee of Canton

Leah Livernois of Norwood

Sunehra Malhotra of Canton

Dean Manley of Potsdam

Molly McMasters of Canton

Frederic Nentwick of Gouverneur

Charles Nevin Jr. of Morristown

Matthew Ramm of Ogdensburg

Cheryl Squires of Canton

Mortdecai Sweeney of Norwood

Nicholas Vielhauer of Ogdensburg

Bailey White of Canton

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.