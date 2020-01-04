Dean’s List students recognized at SUNY Potsdam
POTSDAM — The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 322 students who excelled academically in the Fall 2019 semester to the college’s Dean’s List.

The students included:

Elizabeth Alden of Potsdam, whose major is Computer Science

Brandi Barkley of Ogdensburg, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Emily Basford of Heuvelton, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Alainnah Bonno of Ogdensburg, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Tristan Burns of Star Lake, whose major is Economics

Christian Capone of Potsdam, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Breanna Cardinal of Potsdam, whose major is Business Administration

Beau Catimon of Norwood, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Hunter Cortese of Colton, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies

Melissa Devereaux of Harrisville, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Shannon Donnelly of Massena, whose major is Business Administration

Abigail Duquette of Nicholville, whose major is Business Administration

Eric Fleury of Massena, whose major is Environmental Studies

Danielle Fregoe of Massena, whose major is Anthropology

Willow Frizzell of Edwards, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Genevieve Gonzalez of Winthrop, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Emma-Lee Gotham of Edwards, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Dedan Graveline of Ogdensburg, whose major is History

Kari Hance of DeKalb Junction, whose major is Biology

Lucas Hanss of Hannawa Falls, whose major is Environmental Studies

Logan Havican of Massena, whose major is Literature/Writing

Alexandria Hitchman of Star Lake, whose major is English Writing

Abigail Hodgdon of Hammond, whose major is Exercise Science

Elizabeth Hursh of Nicholville, whose major is Community Health

Donald Johnson of Potsdam, whose major is Physics

Sicilia Kahrs of Norwood, whose major is Art Studio

Marissa Kelley of Winthrop, whose major is Literature/Writing

Wyatt Kirby of Ogdensburg, whose major is Business Administration

Magda Klimaszewska of Ogdensburg, whose major is Psychology

Samuel Kramer of Potsdam, whose major is Biochemistry

Thomas Kuhn of Canton, whose major is Geology

Richard Lashock of Canton, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Joseph Lashomb of Potsdam, whose major is Music Education

Erik Laubscher of Potsdam, whose major is Community Health

Brooke Lawrence of Chase Mills, whose major is Psychology

Teresa Lazore of Potsdam, whose major is Psychology

Abigail Lyon of Winthrop, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Taylor Mack of Ogdensburg, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Madeleine Mailhot of Massena, whose major is Environmental Studies

Joseph Maroney of Potsdam, whose major is Psychology

Eliza Martin of Heuvelton, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies

Kali Martin of Ogdensburg, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Makenzie Martin of Potsdam, whose major is Speech Communication

Kelly McGuigan of Saint Regis Falls, whose major is English and Creative Writing

Marissa McIntosh of Canton, whose major is Women’s and Gender Studies

Hannah Miller of Norwood, whose major is Exercise Science

Raymond Monette of Potsdam, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Hailey Morey of Star Lake, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Hannah Mott of Waddington, whose major is Psychology

Mykenzie Murphy of Brasher Falls, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Chloe Nemier of Massena, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Amanda O’Brien of Potsdam, whose major is Mathematics

Danielle Oakes of Massena, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Bridgett Oshier of Lisbon, whose major is Sociology

Kristen Parker of Potsdam, whose major is Exercise Science

Vanessa Perry of Norwood, whose major is Graphic Design and New Media

Jordan Poliski of Norwood, whose major is Mathematics

Deb Rawdon of Potsdam, whose major is History

Kerrigan Rondeau of Saint Regis Falls, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Olivia Rubin of Madrid, whose major is Psychology

Kelsey Ruddy of Waddington, whose major is Community Health

Nicolas Ryan of Colton, whose major is Literature/Writing

Preston Santimaw of Canton, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Riham Saoui of Potsdam, whose major is Biology

Gabriella Scott of Waddington, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Victoria Scott of Heuvelton, whose major is Sociology

Abigale Shampine of Potsdam, whose major is Biology

Merrick Sinclair of Canton, whose major is Speech Communication

Cameron Talcott of Potsdam, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Abigail Tessier of Norwood, whose major is Art Studio

Emily Thomas of Chase Mills, whose major is Community Health

Autumn Thompson of De Kalb Junction, whose major is Biology

Madelyn Thompson of Potsdam, whose major is Spanish

Ashley Toppin of Gouverneur, whose major is Sociology

Kaya VanPatten of Madrid, whose major is Graphic Design and New Media

Courtney Wendt of Star Lake, whose major is Speech Communication

Jason Zembek of Massena, whose major is Environmental Studies

Emily Zimmer of Canton, whose major is History

To achieve the honor of being on the Dean’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of between 3.25 and 3.49 in the given semester.

