POTSDAM — The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 322 students who excelled academically in the Fall 2019 semester to the college’s Dean’s List.
The students included:
Elizabeth Alden of Potsdam, whose major is Computer Science
Brandi Barkley of Ogdensburg, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Emily Basford of Heuvelton, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Alainnah Bonno of Ogdensburg, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Tristan Burns of Star Lake, whose major is Economics
Christian Capone of Potsdam, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Breanna Cardinal of Potsdam, whose major is Business Administration
Beau Catimon of Norwood, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Hunter Cortese of Colton, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies
Melissa Devereaux of Harrisville, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Shannon Donnelly of Massena, whose major is Business Administration
Abigail Duquette of Nicholville, whose major is Business Administration
Eric Fleury of Massena, whose major is Environmental Studies
Danielle Fregoe of Massena, whose major is Anthropology
Willow Frizzell of Edwards, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Genevieve Gonzalez of Winthrop, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Emma-Lee Gotham of Edwards, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Dedan Graveline of Ogdensburg, whose major is History
Kari Hance of DeKalb Junction, whose major is Biology
Lucas Hanss of Hannawa Falls, whose major is Environmental Studies
Logan Havican of Massena, whose major is Literature/Writing
Alexandria Hitchman of Star Lake, whose major is English Writing
Abigail Hodgdon of Hammond, whose major is Exercise Science
Elizabeth Hursh of Nicholville, whose major is Community Health
Donald Johnson of Potsdam, whose major is Physics
Sicilia Kahrs of Norwood, whose major is Art Studio
Marissa Kelley of Winthrop, whose major is Literature/Writing
Wyatt Kirby of Ogdensburg, whose major is Business Administration
Magda Klimaszewska of Ogdensburg, whose major is Psychology
Samuel Kramer of Potsdam, whose major is Biochemistry
Thomas Kuhn of Canton, whose major is Geology
Richard Lashock of Canton, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Joseph Lashomb of Potsdam, whose major is Music Education
Erik Laubscher of Potsdam, whose major is Community Health
Brooke Lawrence of Chase Mills, whose major is Psychology
Teresa Lazore of Potsdam, whose major is Psychology
Abigail Lyon of Winthrop, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Taylor Mack of Ogdensburg, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Madeleine Mailhot of Massena, whose major is Environmental Studies
Joseph Maroney of Potsdam, whose major is Psychology
Eliza Martin of Heuvelton, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies
Kali Martin of Ogdensburg, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Makenzie Martin of Potsdam, whose major is Speech Communication
Kelly McGuigan of Saint Regis Falls, whose major is English and Creative Writing
Marissa McIntosh of Canton, whose major is Women’s and Gender Studies
Hannah Miller of Norwood, whose major is Exercise Science
Raymond Monette of Potsdam, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Hailey Morey of Star Lake, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Hannah Mott of Waddington, whose major is Psychology
Mykenzie Murphy of Brasher Falls, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Chloe Nemier of Massena, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Amanda O’Brien of Potsdam, whose major is Mathematics
Danielle Oakes of Massena, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Bridgett Oshier of Lisbon, whose major is Sociology
Kristen Parker of Potsdam, whose major is Exercise Science
Vanessa Perry of Norwood, whose major is Graphic Design and New Media
Jordan Poliski of Norwood, whose major is Mathematics
Deb Rawdon of Potsdam, whose major is History
Kerrigan Rondeau of Saint Regis Falls, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Olivia Rubin of Madrid, whose major is Psychology
Kelsey Ruddy of Waddington, whose major is Community Health
Nicolas Ryan of Colton, whose major is Literature/Writing
Preston Santimaw of Canton, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Riham Saoui of Potsdam, whose major is Biology
Gabriella Scott of Waddington, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Victoria Scott of Heuvelton, whose major is Sociology
Abigale Shampine of Potsdam, whose major is Biology
Merrick Sinclair of Canton, whose major is Speech Communication
Cameron Talcott of Potsdam, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Abigail Tessier of Norwood, whose major is Art Studio
Emily Thomas of Chase Mills, whose major is Community Health
Autumn Thompson of De Kalb Junction, whose major is Biology
Madelyn Thompson of Potsdam, whose major is Spanish
Ashley Toppin of Gouverneur, whose major is Sociology
Kaya VanPatten of Madrid, whose major is Graphic Design and New Media
Courtney Wendt of Star Lake, whose major is Speech Communication
Jason Zembek of Massena, whose major is Environmental Studies
Emily Zimmer of Canton, whose major is History
To achieve the honor of being on the Dean’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of between 3.25 and 3.49 in the given semester.
