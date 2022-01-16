Local students on president’s list at SUNY Canton
The following students from Northern New York were named to the president’s list for the fall semester at SUNY Canton.
Brier Hill
Alyssa Brenno, graphic and multimedia design
Canton
Theo S. Andrew, game design and development
Jonah R. Black, forensic criminology
Emma M. Bortnick, nursing
Margaret R. Convery, health and fitness promotion
Jeffery W. Dumas, information technology
Kristine A. Furgison, legal studies
Alayna M. Furnia, applied psychology
Mackenzie E. Harris, early childhood care and management
James Hewlett, individual studies
Joseph D. Mastro, criminal investigation
Nicholas Matott, legal studies
Gabriel Murphy, civil engineering technology
Jonathan C. Oakes, graphic and multimedia design
Alessandra Parker, graphic and multimedia design
Jacob H. Sharrow, cybersecurity
Madison P. Skopeck, veterinary technology
Peter A. Xanthaky, electrical engineering technology
Ticia J. Yerdon, nursing
Colby R. Young, criminal investigation
Chase Mills
Patrick J. Dubuque, agribusiness management
Bryan O’Hearon, mechanical engineering technology
Colton
Lauren Premo, nursing
Donovan Warner, law enforcement leadership
Gouverneur
Haylee M. Campbell, nursing
Lauren Frank, health care management
Shannen E. Gallagher, graphic and multimedia design
Ashley M. Kelsey, legal studies
Jayde N. Letcher, management
Emily R. McGregor, early childhood care and management
Antoinette E. Moon, health care management
Jaydelynn J. Tamblin, undeclared
Nathaniel Tomford, legal studies
Hammond
Adriania C. Fanelli, nursing
Alyssa R. Fisher, graphic and multimedia design
Brett T. Gleason, criminal investigation
Norah K. Pease, liberal arts-general studies
Harrisville
Rachel E. Bango, applied psychology
Samantha A. Boaz, individual studies
Henderson
Thomas G. Contino, graphic and multimedia design
Hermon
Zoey M. Flanagan, applied psychology
Leeann M. Gotham, accounting
Fiona I. Heath, game design and development
Jordyn Whitton, health and fitness promotion
Heuvelton
Tanner Lapiene, nursing
Katie M. Palmer, nursing
Makayla Paro, business administration
Kyrsten M. Sheppard, accounting
Megan Woodard, finance
Lisbon
Riley Baxter, nursing
Nicole L. Bonno, nursing
Lucille Condon, nursing
Donica M. Robinson, early childhood care and management
Nathan R. Spooner, mechanical engineering technology
Madrid
Hannah M. Grant, information technology
Brennan S. Harmer, sports management
Trevor Moulton, sports management
William Murphy, individual studies
Massena
Logan R. Auger, electrical construction and maintenance
Alexander Boyden, cybersecurity
Heather Champion, nursing
Andralyn R. Coleman, management
Amber L. Delosh-Niles, nursing
Luis F. Estevez-Breton, information technology
Alexander E. French, graphic and multimedia design
Shannel R. Garrow, agribusiness management
Alexis Gondosch, applied psychology
Jocelyn R. Gotham, applied psychology
Myles W. Lafrance, liberal arts-general studies
Destiny LaVare, health care management
Kamren LeBire, accounting
Charles A. Murray, business administration
Brendan J. O’Neill, mechatronics technology
Diane E. Roberts, nursing
Shea B. Scully, sports management
Abigail R. Shearer, finance
Diane M. Shearer, health care management
Madison Weir, applied psychology
Connor J. Wells, mechanical engineering technology
Nicholville
Madison P. Austin, early childhood care and management
Norfolk
Hannah E. Castro-Lozano, applied psychology
Andrea N. Hellinger, applied psychology
Nicholas M. Rubacha, liberal arts-general studies
Gabrielle R. Torres, early childhood care and management
Sasha Trimm, early childhood
Norwood
Michael Lashomb, sports management
Hailey J. Scovil, early childhood
Erin Stickney, technological communications
Jeremiah L. Sullivan, health care management
Damion Taylor, criminal investigation
Ogdensburg
Eric Anson, applied psychology
Carson Beggs, sports management
Pyperanne Bender, game design and development
Bailey A. Benware, nursing
Grace G. Brunet, business administration
Saige E. Estes, liberal arts-general studies
Rheanne M. Fortune, legal studies
Randi E. Gillman, legal studies
Janna L. Giltner, applied psychology
Jennifer L. Green, nursing
ElizaJane I. Hamilton, nursing
Heather L. Howe, forensic criminology
Jacob Ladouceur, game design and development
Zachary R. LaFave, game design and development
Brogan P. LaRose, sports management
Rachel M. Lawton, nursing
Jocelyne F. Lovely, nursing
Brandon Montroy, homeland security
Sydney J. Morley, criminal justice
Creed Perkins, undeclared
Jerret Piercey, computer information systems
Livia R. Shaver, applied psychology
Jordan J. Snyder, criminal investigation
Danielle N. St. Denis, nursing
Jordyn J. Tupper, homeland security
Dennis L. Watson, graphic and multimedia design
Harrison P. Wert, sports management
Trenton J. Yerdon, management
Callee L. Zulauf, health and fitness promotion
Parishville
Brian Knowles, technological communications
Piercefield
Rebecca I. Striney, applied psychology
Potsdam
Brooke E. Ayers, criminal investigation
Charlotte Baldwin, graphic and multimedia design
Alison E. Brant, nursing
John J. Frick, game design and development
Stormi C. Gardner, legal studies
Megan Kuiken, health and fitness promotion
Emily Robar, applied psychology
Allyssa Sabre, nursing
Olivia Scott, applied psychology
Brittany Taylor, homeland security
Seth D. Tharrett, homeland security
Airiana Vanatter, criminal investigation
Brenna R. Woods, individual studies
Pyrites
Curtis O. Hitchman, sports management
Raymondville
Kyle S. Chen, game design and development
Redwood
Rebecca Davis, physical therapist assistant
Lindsey M. Monica, homeland security
Rensselaer Falls
Emily Fanning, business administration
Christopher S. Hall, game design and development
David W. Hartman, legal studies
Richville
Nicholas Abrantes, engineering science
Ryan J. Besaw, sports management
St. Regis Falls
Skylar Adams, individual studies
Jeffrey P. Crump, electrical engineering technology
Calista J. Fraser, mechatronics technology
Abigail E. Holmes, liberal arts-general studies
Danny Lucey, electrical engineering technology
South Colton
Kaitlynn Long, nursing
Star Lake
Adam A. Szlamczynski, homeland security
Waddington
Kyle Field, homeland security
Mathew Greene, civil and environmental engineering technology
Fletcher G. LaValley, nursing
Wanakena
Aidan T. Benzel, undeclared
West Stockholm
Dylan T. Bradley, information technology
Colleen D. Cheney, undeclared
Winthrop
Ian M. Frederick, nursing
Chad N. Mason, law enforcement leadership
