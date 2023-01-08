MADRID — Dozens of volunteer firefighters and local leaders from across the region gathered at the Madrid Fire Station Sunday to discuss legislative priorities for the Firefighters Association of the State of New York.
The foremost of those priorities is to ensure volunteer firefighter benefit parity with other workers’ compensation. Two bills in the New York Legislature, S.1340 and A.3597, seek to do that.
“Under the current standards, a volunteer firefighter injured in the line of duty receives compensation far below that of other workers injured in New York,” a news release from FASNY states.
“This legislation would provide much-needed parity for the state’s volunteer firefighters and ensure they have the safety net they deserve…”
Andrew Marocco, vice president of Albany Strategic Advisors, presented other legislative priorities on behalf of FASNY during the meeting. FASNY retains Albany Strategic Advisors as their government affairs counsel.
Mr. Marocco presented nine legislative priorities, including designating EMS as an essential service, the recovery of 54-G funding to support code enforcement, and a sales tax exemption for home life safety products.
He said some of the issues more unique to Madrid and the northern sectional of FASNY, of which Madrid is a part, include the difficulty of recruitment and retention, the necessity of funding EMS in rural parts of the state, and the hazards posed by low-oxygen grain silos.
“Those were some of the issues that folks from Madrid and this northern sectional brought to Albany in November when FASNY was setting this legislative agenda,” Mr. Marocco said.
In attendance was Andrea Dumas, a community liaison for state Sen. Daniel G. Stec.
