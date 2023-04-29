Lochner to speak in Canton

Jill Lochner, a Republican from Saratoga County and challenger to Elise Stefanik will be in Canton for a meet and greet on May 6th at noon at littleGrasse Community Farm on Miner Street Road.
This is a Democracy in Action event.
Lochner said she’s reached out to the Republican committee chairmen for the counties covered by NY-21, but has had a frosty reply so far.
“I mostly didn’t get a reply, and I got a few replies that were very pro-Elise,” she said. “It’s exactly as I expected, and it’s a challenge for sure.”
Lochner said she believes she’s got a strong message that can resonate with the voters of the 21st District; a bona-fide Republican who supports small government, Constitutional rights, and who is committed to honesty and service. She said her own experience outside of government, compared to the long political pedigree of Stefanik, who worked in the Bush administration right out of college, gives her an advantage.
“I have been following the race in NY-21 since the beginning, since Elise Stefanik’s first run in 2014. I even thought about running back then. But my life situation at the time just didn’t allow it. And frankly I liked her back then. She presented herself as more moderate, more like myself. You know, I voted for her. But over the years she has become increasingly far right. She has become extreme. She’s been using her position only to climb and to serve herself and not to serve the people of New York 21. And also the Republican Party in general and politics in general has been very disappointing to me as a whole in this country. The loudest, angriest voices getting the airtime and we’ve just lost respectful conversation and dialogue and I really think we need to get back to that. And now I have just decided to put myself out there and run.”
