Lochner to speak in Canton

Jill A. Lochner of Saratoga County is organizing a campaign to challenge Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik for the Republican nomination to Congress for the 21st Congressional District. Alex Gault/Johnson Newspapers

Jill Lochner, a Republican from Saratoga County and challenger to Elise Stefanik will be in Canton for a meet and greet on May 6th at noon at littleGrasse Community Farm on Miner Street Road.

This is a Democracy in Action event.

