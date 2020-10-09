CANTON — Following the announcement of town Highway Superintendent Terry L. Billings’ resignation last month, the Town Council appointed highway employee Calvin H. Rose to complete the remaining year of Mr. Billing’s term.
Mr. Rose, a 22-year heavy equipment operator for the department, described himself as “a man of few words” during a regular town meeting Thursday night, and thanked municipal officials for the opportunity to accept the interim appointment, effective Monday.
Mr. Billings headed Canton’s highway department for 27 years, winning several elections for the four-year-term position. His current term would’ve expired Dec. 31, 2021, and Mr. Billings previously indicated he would not seek re-election.
A Canton native, Mr. Rose’s salary was set at $62,500.
“Having Calvin, with his years of experience and institutional knowledge, step forward and into this very important role is about the best we could have hoped for following Terry’s retirement,” Town Council member and highway committee member Robert J. Washo said. “It’s a testament to Terry’s leadership and the ability of the entire department.”
Highway committee member James T. Smith said Mr. Billings approached the committee earlier this year with Mr. Rose in mind as an interested and recommended replacement. Mr. Smith expressed confidence in Mr. Rose’s more than two decades of town roadway and construction experience.
Town Council unanimously approved Mr. Rose’s appointment.
Should Mr. Rose wish to continue serving as highway superintendent for a full term after December 2021, he will be required to run for the position next year.
“Our highway department employees are the most hard-working individuals I know,” Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said. “They are a strong team, and I am confident Calvin will lead in a strategic style of being visionary, enthusiastic, decisive, enduring, knowledgeable and supportive of others.”
