OGDENSBURG — When Dr. Patricia Mahoney began working as a dentist here in 1980, she was the only female dentist in St. Lawrence County.
After 40 years of tending to the pearly whites of residents of her hometown, the Ogdensburg native, on Tuesday, turned over her practice to fellow Ogdensburg Free Academy graduate, Dr. Jessica Barr.
Both women set out upon their paths to dentistry right out of high school. Dr. Mahoney completed her undergraduate degree at the University of Rochester and then flew through an accelerated three-year dentistry program at Tufts University.
Dr. Barr finished her undergraduate degree in just three years at LeMoyne University and received her doctorate of dentistry at the University of Buffalo and completed a one-year residency at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.
This isn’t the first time their career paths have crossed. When Dr. Barr was in high school, she did a job shadow at Dr. Mahoney’s practice.
Dr. Mahoney isn’t going away, she is planning to begin working one day a week after the Labor Day weekend.
The building where the practice is located, 533 State St., has been a dentist office for more than the 40 years that Dr. Mahoney has been there. It previously housed the practice of her former father-in-law, Dr. John Mahoney, who served as her mentor when she opened up her own practice alongside his.
Dr. Barr is continuing a general dentistry practice.
“What’s great about that is we can do everything,” Dr. Mahoney said. “Anything that we want we can do.”
While the technology of dentistry has made great strides over the years, the dentist still faces the challenge of doing precise and detailed work in a strange place.
“We work in a very harsh environment,” Dr. Mahoney said. “The mouth is dark, small, there is a tongue, cheeks, there’s lips, it’s wet, there is a lot of acids from sugars and it’s challenging.”
There are skills and abilities that dentists must have, Dr. Barr said, such as a high level of dexterity and perceptual ability.
“You have to be able to think in 3D and do things inverted because we are constantly working in a mirror and we are constantly doing things backwards,” Dr. Barr said. “Going from direct vision to indirect vision and back to direct vision is definitely challenging on the mind.”
Dentists, Dr. Mahoney said, find satisfaction in the effect they can have on their patients.
“You can take before and after pictures and you can transform a person’s mouth,” Dr. Mahoney said. “You can find someone who has a very unhealthy mouth and you can educate them so they can take care of their mouth and get healthier and maintain and you can take a really bad tooth and make it beautiful and perfect and healthy again.”
The impact on lives can be immediate, Dr. Barr said.
“People will lose sleep over toothaches and problems and they come in and you are able to solve it,” she said. “And they are able to sleep again and patients will call and say ‘thank you so much for seeing me last minute,’”
Aside from Dr. Mahoney moving to a one day a week schedule patients will not see any big changes now that Dr. Barr owns the practice.
For the past year, Dr. Barr worked in the practice as Dr. Mahoney’s associate with the agreement that if all worked out she would purchase the practice.
“Everything worked out, in spite of the coronavirus,” Dr. Mahoney said.
The staff, some of which have more than 20 years at the practice, are all staying, Dr. Barr said.
While Dr. Barr doesn’t anticipate any big changes, she will be adding some procedures to the practice.
“I will definitely be diving into the orthodontic world shortly here to do some invisilign and braces,” Dr. Barr said.
She will also be doing root canals and pediatric dentistry.
One thing that hasn’t changed over Dr. Mahoney’s career and likely not to change during Dr. Barr’s career is instruction on how to keep teeth healthy.
Brush, floss and eat a healthy diet.
“If you brush your teeth twice a day, and floss once a day, very rarely do we find patients with a lot of decay,” Dr. Barr said. “Maybe here and there.”
