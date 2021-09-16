POTSDAM — Samuel R. Charleson, who served as Potsdam Town Justice for more than 14 years, submitted his letter of resignation on Tuesday to the Town Council.
His resignation takes effect Nov. 30.
“I have been incredibly fortunate to have served under three fantastic town supervisors during my tenure here at Potsdam Town Court; each unique but all with a common goal of making Potsdam as good as it can be,” Mr. Charleson said.
Mr. Charleson mentioned the friendly relationship he fostered with fellow town justice James A. Mason.
“My counterpart, Judge Mason, is a lifelong friend that I am lucky to have served with,” he said. “He has helped me whenever asked and I’m confident in saying we had a great working relationship.”
Mr. Charleson said his departure marks the end of a public service career spanning more than two decades, beginning in 1995.
During that time, Mr. Charleson has served as a New York Power Authority security sergeant, a St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputy, a SUNY Canton police officer, and a corrections officer at St. Lawrence County jail.
“Sam will be missed,” Town Supervisor Ann M. Carvill said. “He was a hard worker, responsible, and was very well respected. He’s put in many years, and the town of Potsdam appreciates the efforts he’s put in.”
Ms. Carvill said that, by Dec. 1, councilors will select someone to fill the position on an interim basis for one year, the remainder of Mr. Charleson’s term. Eligible community members will then be free to run for the four-year seat.
“I believe in March is when people have to go around with petitions and submit them, so during the early part of 2022, people interested in running would get petitions and submit them by the due date, and in November the public would vote,” Ms. Carvill said. “It could be the person we appoint or whomever the public selects.”
Ms. Carvill said she has not heard anyone express interest in the job.
“Nobody has contacted us, and those interested will probably be contacting me,” she said.
“I wish him and his family all the best,” Ms. Carvill added. “He did mention that he and his wife have 10 grandchildren, so it’s time for him to enjoy his life.”
