MALONE — Severe thunderstorms carrying high winds moved through the area Sunday night into Monday morning, resulting in power outages, downed trees and damaged property for many Franklin County residents.
On Marion Street in Malone, many were without power and were not expecting it back on before early evening.
Susan Tafe, a Marion Street resident whose home narrowly avoided damage, said she was awake for the storm that took down a telephone pole and tree adjacent to her home.
“The sky just looked black,” Tafe said. “It wasn’t like a typical storm, it was black.”
Tafe said she typically enjoys storms and this was no exception, but she was surprised by its ferocity.
“It was a different sound. You couldn’t hear the trees rustle but it sounded like big trucks or something going by,” she said. “I couldn’t hear much thunder, but the flashing of the lightning was extremely bright.”
About 400 customers in the Malone area were left temporarily without power, according to National Grid spokesperson Jared Paventi.
“Our crews were able to safely restore power to many of those customers within a few hours, after the threatening storms had passed. Some customers in the Malone area remain without service due to instances of storm-related damage, including broken utility poles and trees falling on wires,” Paventi said in an email. He said National Grid was expecting full restoration of services Monday afternoon for any remaining Malone residents without electrical service.
Malone Mayor Andrew M. Dumas said the storm resulted in damage to the south end of the village, with the Marion Street and Webb Avenue areas heavily impacted by the storm. Work was ongoing to restore power Monday.
“We’re lucky to have National Grid housed right in the town of Malone,” Dumas said. “As soon as they hear of an event they’re right on it.”
Windy conditions continued throughout the day Monday but no further significant damage was reported.
Dumas urged village residents to be cautious during emergencies, both at home and on the roads.
