LOUISVILLE — There’s now a Democrat in the race for New York’s newly drawn 50th state Senate District.
In a video released on YouTube on Thursday, St. Lawrence County resident Daniel J. Girard, Louisville, said he believes politicians should be dedicated to public service, which he has done as a teacher for more than 25 years.
He said that work has made him familiar with much of the new district, which covers Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Herkimer and Franklin counties.
“From my first job in Indian River in Jefferson County, to my current position at Salmon River Central, where I have had the privilege to work with families from Franklin County and Akwesasne for over 20 years,” he said.
Mr. Girard was also a St. Lawrence County legislator representing the town of Louisville, elected in 2006. He did not run for re-election in 2010.
In his announcement video, Mr. Girard said he’s proud of the work he’s done over the past decade. In 2015, Mr. Girard formed a Facebook group dedicated to encouraging electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Motors to establish a manufacturing plant in Massena. The effort spread across social media, prompting Facebook posts and Tweets directed at Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, as well as Tesla CEO Elon Musk, all asking for the government and business leaders to collaborate on a project in Massena.
“I took a small idea to promote the north country as a business destination and received bipartisan support from politicians and thousands of others,” he said.
The effort did not lead to the establishment of any Tesla factories in the north country. The Facebook page is now titled Grow NoCo, with over 4,500 members. Its description says it is still dedicated to enticing Mr. Musk to establish a plant in Massena.
“Politicians should serve, and that’s why I would like to serve the people of Franklin, St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Lewis and Herkimer counties as your next state senator,” Mr. Girard said.
Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, is also running for the 50th Senate District. Watertown-area businessman and former Congressional candidate Matt Doheny planned to also run for the Republican nomination, but dropped out just two days after initiating his campaign, citing Rep. Stefanik’s early and vitriolic endorsement of Mr. Walczyk. If no other candidates announce plans to run for the 50th Senate District by mid-April, Mr. Walczyk and Mr. Girard will compete in the general election on Nov. 8.
