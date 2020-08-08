CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators narrowly voted down a resolution that would waive fees, interest and penalties on the purchase of a foreclosed property by the town of Louisville neighboring the arena on County Route 39.
The two-acre plot in question was foreclosed, but is being purchased by the town of Louisville. Normally, the town would be responsible for all liens and fees on the property, but officials requested the county waive these since the parcel in question sits between County Route 39 and a playground. The town claims the exit from the playground area is somewhat obstructed by the property in question and that purchasing and maintaining it would make the area safer.
Legislators opposed to waiving the $900 in fees argued waiving the fees wouldn’t be fair because the county board has rejected similar appeals from other municipalities, most recently the town of Parishville. They also disagreed with the town’s assessment of a line-of-site issue.
The resolution failed, 8-7. The resolution had passed committee 9-6 the week prior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.