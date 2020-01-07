LOUISVILLE — Louisville residents who reside in a portion of the town that would be impacted by a new water district can share their comments with the Town Board at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A public hearing will be held to discuss the proposed Water District No. 4, which would extend the town’s municipal water system to include portions of Route 37 and County Route 36 and 14.
Town Supervisor Larry Legault said they have already held two informational meetings to gauge the sentiments of the residents, some of whom have had problems with their wells going dry, and others who had have had hard-water issues. They also wanted to find out how much the residents were willing to pay for the municipal water.
Water for the new district will be supplied from the existing Louisville municipal system, which includes connecting to the existing town water districts and using existing water intake, water treatment plan and water storage tank infrastructure.
A generator will ensure that, in the event of a power outage, residents would still have access to the municipal water.
Under the proposal, the cost to a typical homeowner within the district would be $800 per year.
“We felt from the two informational meetings that we had that a majority of people said $800 a year would be the most they would pay,” Mr. Legault said.
He said if they can’t do the project for $800 or less they will not move forward with the district formation.
“We are going to go forward with the district formation with the idea that the most people would pay for a yearly cost would be $800,” he said.
The cost of the project is a maximum of $5.8 million. A portion of the cost will be paid for using a $1.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant program, and a $2.4 million loan from a USDA Rural Development loan. The USDA loan is at a rate of 2.75 percent for 38 years.
Mr. Legault said this was the first step in the district formation process — determining the boundaries, cost and other factors. They plan to have more public hearings so officials can continue to answer questions from residents.
“We’ll move forward with the public hearings and get the information out there so people can analyze and digest it,” he said.
The vote is scheduled for March.
