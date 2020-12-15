LOUISVILLE — Jason C. Brown II, 29, of Louisville, was arrested following a weekend crash at the corner of Kingsley Road and County Route 43.
Police say that on Saturday at about 5 p.m., Mr. Brown was eastbound on Kingsley Road when he failed to stop at the County Route 43 intersection. His 2009 Chevrolet Silverado went off the east shoulder and struck several trees before stopping.
Mr. Brown was reported to have a blood alcohol content, or BAC, of 0.19%.
Police say Mr. Brown has been convicted of DWI in the last ten years.
He was charged with felony aggravated DWI, arraigned by the Massena Town Court and releases on his own recognizance.
He will appear later in Louisville Town Court.
