LOUISVILLE — Spring cleanup in the town of Louisville has been bumped from May to June because of the current coronavirus pandemic.
“With social distancing and for the safety of workers we can’t accept it in May like we intended. We certainly don’t want to cause any illness to any of our people around us,” Town Clerk Joanne Cameron said.
She said the cleanup is now tentatively scheduled for 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 3 to 7.
Ms. Cameron said some residents may be spending more time at their homes since restrictions were put in place, giving them time to clean up around their properties in preparation for spring cleanup.
“We certainly do appreciate that,” she said.
Residents can bring their items to the town’s Highway Department, 14810 state Highway 37. Town employees will be available to assist.
“Our guys unload it for them. They separate it out to the bins where it needs to go,” Ms. Cameron said.
Liquids, tires, household garbage and construction material are not allowed. Brush will be picked up the last week in May. Metal items, such as gas grills or water heaters are accepted year-round.
“It’s basically for large items you can’t seem to get rid of. It doesn’t matter if it’s today or December. We have a big container here for metal. They can bring it and set it next to the dumpster. Our guys will put it into the container with a loader,” she said.
Anyone dropping off items for spring cleanup must be a Louisville resident and show proof at the time items are dropped off.
Ms. Cameron said if someone is unable to bring items to the Highway Department, they can arrange for it to be picked up.
“If somebody can’t bring it here, call the office and set up a time and our guy will go get it,” she said.
The town offices can be reached by calling 315-769-0457.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.