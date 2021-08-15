LOUISVILLE — With a townwide re-evaluation for the 2022 assessment roll underway, Louisville Assessor Michael Pearson and members of the Louisville Town Board will hold a public training session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Louisville Fire Station No. 2, state Highway 37, to explain the re-evaluation process.
“We are in the process of performing a town-wide re-evaluation and we want people to know how that works, how that progresses, the stages, the steps, the dates, what to expect,” Town Clerk Joanne Cameron said.
She said the town currently has an equalization rate of 81%, “which is getting quite low, so we need to redistribute or rebalance the assessments throughout the town.”
An equalization rate is New York state’s measure of a municipality’s level of assessment and how close a property’s assessment is to its actual value. They are designed to ensure that owners of properties with similar full market values pay an equivalent amount of taxes.
“We’d like people to understand the process. That’s why we have asked our assessor to hold the meeting with the town board at the fire station on the 18th at 6:30,” Ms. Cameron said.
She said Mr. Pearson will describe the process, what residents should expect to receive in the mail, what they can do to voice their opinion about their assessment and how to make appointments to discuss an assessment.
A property’s assessment is based on its market value. Market value is how much a property would sell for under normal conditions.
Assessments are determined by the assessor, who estimates the value of all real property in a community. All properties are required to be assessed at a uniform percentage of market value each year. In other words, all taxable properties in the town must be assessed at market value or at the same percentage of market value.
Individuals should check their assessment on the tentative assessment roll each year. If the assessment or the estimated market value for the property is higher than the price for which the home can be sold, individuals should discuss it with their assessor. If the assessor does not reduce the assessment, the individual can contest the assessment.
More information about re-evaluations can be found on the town’s website at http://www.louisvillenewyork.com/.
