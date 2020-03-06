LOUISVILLE — Some town of Louisville residents will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballot on the formation of a new water district that may not even come to fruition.
Kevin P. Feuka from Capital Consultants Inc., P.C. (C2AE) said Wednesday that formation of Water District No. 4 is contingent on receiving a $1.6 million New York State Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grant. They plan to apply for grant funding this summer and will know if they’ve received it in December. If that doesn’t come through, the project will be scrubbed.
An information sheet handed out during a public information meeting noted, “A passing district vote is required to qualify for the state grant, but your vote of ‘yes’ means only if enough grant is awarded to meet the $800/year limit. If the town does not get a grant, the project stops and you pay nothing.”
“That’s why the Town Board was willing to take a risk,” Mr. Feuka said during the meeting that drew a number of residents from the proposed Water District 4 area — 11 miles covering part of Thompson Ridge Road, Mein Road, part of state Highway 37, part of Coles Creek Road and part of the hamlet of Chase Mills. The project would use connections that have already been established in Water District No. 3.
The ballot on Tuesday outlines the financing plan — a $1.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development (USDA RD); a $2.4 million loan from USDA RD; and a $1.6 million grant from the New York State Water Infrastructure Act or some other grant source. The USDA RD loan is at a rate of 2.75 percent for 38 years. The total project cost is $5.8 million, with a projected total annual cost to residents of $800 a year.
“The district has to be formed before we qualify for a grant opportunity. The town cannot move forward and charge more than $800,” Mr. Feuka said.
He said the annual cost is higher than the town’s other three water districts because of increased costs and median income, disqualifying them from some grant funding opportunities.
“The median household income in 2010 was higher,” he said.
Mr. Feuka said they did a pre-survey to see if they could come up with a lower median income, but it came out the same as in 2010 — $55,000, based on a survey of 75 percent of the district.
An information sheet distributed during Wednesday’s meeting indicated other municipalities pay a similar cost — $795 a year for Mexico Water Service Area No. 5, $807 a year for Volney CR 4 Kings Road, $812 a year for Volney Airport Water Service Area No. 3, $828 a year for Schroeppel Bankrupt Road District and $984 a year for New Haven Water Service Area No. 9.
“I know it’s a contentious issue out there. We know this is expensive. We understand that. We did what we could to get the best grant we could,” Mr. Feuka said.
A survey conducted in the proposed district indicated that 12 out of 113 wells occasionally or frequently went dry, 20 out of 113 properties had dug wells, 36 out of 113 wells had a poor iron or sulfur taste to the water and 65 out of 113 people do not use wells for drinking water.
The vote will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Louisville Town Offices.
