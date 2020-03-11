LOUISVILLE — A plan to establish a new water district in Louisville has come to a halt after voters rejected the plan, 75 to 55, on Tuesday.
“The majority of the people felt that they don’t want to proceed with a water district in their area. That’s where they stand. We presented a project and obviously they didn’t want it. We tried to explain all the options,” Town Supervisor Larry Legault said.
Town officials had proposed the creation and construction of Water District No. 4, which would have covered 11 miles on part of Thompson Ridge Road, Mein Road, part of state Highway 37, part of Coles Creek Road and part of the hamlet of Chase Mills. The project would have used connections that were already established in Water District No. 3.
Mr. Legault said the annual cost to residents as well as the long-term debt may have had a bearing on the vote. The proposed district had a price tag of $5.8 million and would have cost a typical property owner in the district $800 a year. Others may have felt their water source was sufficient for their needs, he said.
A survey conducted in the proposed district indicated that 12 out of 113 wells occasionally or frequently went dry, 20 out of 113 properties had dug wells, 36 out of 113 wells had a poor iron or sulfur taste to the water and 65 out of 113 people do not use wells for drinking water.
Even if voters had approved the district, there was no guarantee that it would come to fruition. The formation of Water District No. 4 was contingent on receiving a $1.6 million New York State Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grant.
Town officials could not apply for the grant funding until the district was formed. They had planned to apply for the grant funding this summer and would have known if they received it in December. If that grant funding had not come through, the project would have been scrubbed.
The financing plan had also included a $1.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development (USDA RD), and a $2.4 million loan from USDA RD. The USDA RD loan would have been at a rate of 2.75 percent for 38 years.
“We’ll tell Rural Development we’re not proceeding with the project. Therefore, we won’t need their loan and grant,” Mr. Legault said.
The annual cost for Water District No. 4 residents would have been higher than the town’s other three water districts because of increased costs and median income, disqualifying them from some grant funding opportunities. The median income was determined to be $55,000, based on a survey of 75 percent of the proposed district.
Mr. Legault said approximately 240 individuals could have voted, but only 130 did.
“I’m surprised most people didn’t vote,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.