OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Command Performances next show at Ogdensburg Free Academy’s George Hall Auditorium is “Love Letters.” The show is at 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 12.
“Love Letters” is a Pulitzer Prize nominated play by A. R. Gurney that centers on just two characters, Melissa Gardner, played by Jill Eikenberry and Andrew Makepiece Ladd III, played by Michael Tucker.
Using a unique epistolary form sometimes found in novels, they sit side by side at tables and read their correspondence; discussing their hopes and ambitions, dreams and disappointments, victories and defeats. It is only at the devastatingly powerful conclusion that they realize they were writing love letters all along.
Michael Tucker and Jill Eikenberry are a married couple in real life and then a married couple on TVs “L.A. Law,” play one of the best known un-married twosomes in A.R. Gurney’s tender, tragi-comic, nuanced examination of shared nostalgia and missed opportunities.
Audience members will share their deep closeness — the hopes, ambitions, dreams, disappointments, victories, and defeats of their complicated friendship.
Tickets are from $19 to $43. To purchase, call 315-393-2625 or visit ILoveTheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.