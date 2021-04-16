PIERCEFIELD — The state Department of Environmental Conservation is lowering water levels at the lower Bog River dam to access and repair a dam leak.
Water will be lowered on the downstream side of Hitchens Pond in the town of Piercefield. The leak is at a concrete training wall above the auxiliary spillway, and the water will be lowered at least as low as the auxiliary spillway crest by using two wooden sluice gates to the left of the spillway.
The gate on the lower dam road is currently closed for mud season. DEC anticipates that after the water is lowered, recreational users will be able to paddle canoes and kayaks from the dam through Hitchens Pond, though the channel will be narrower and more obstructions will be visible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.