MASSENA — Bids came in lower than budgeted for a new Department of Public Works cold storage building, allowing Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad to make a change that he says will be better for the building and still keep them well under budget.
Mr. Fayad had estimated a $400,000 cost for the building, which will be located at the department’s Robinson Road site.
“Fortunately, the project cost (low bid) was $287,000 and has allowed the village to move forward with the project,” he said.
Bids for construction of the new 5,000-square-foot cold storage building had been opened on June 12, using bid plans and specifications developed by the Department of Public Works. Designing the plans in-house provided some savings for the project, Mr. Fayad said.
Six bid packages were distributed and four bids were received, with the contract going to Heritage Homes, Inc. of Massena. Other bids were $341,161 from Danko Construction Co., Massena; $369.500 from DC Builders, Watertown; and $337,700 from TJ Fiacco Construction, Norwood.
Perras Excavating, Massena, and Hybrid Building Solutions, Clarence, received bid packages, but did not bid on the project.
Mr. Fayad said the difference between the estimated cost and actual cost allows them to make a change that will be better for the building — constructing a rigid frame on top of a concrete frost wall around the building rather than an “independent pier design.”
“This method will eliminate any frost damage potential to the floor slab and will ensure lateral support for the frame. This is a far better design and application, he said.
He said the cost of the upgrade should be less than $10,000.
“Even with this change order approved, we are well below our anticipated estimate of $400,000,” Mr. Fayad said.
“We try to do things right so we’re not coming back a few years later to repair damages,” Mayor Timmy J. Currier said.
The cold storage building, a rigid frame metal storage building, is one of the department’s capital projects for 2020. It will be located in an area that had been cleared behind the DPW building.
It will store items that do not require a heated facility, such as street barricades and cones. The items were previously located at the DPW’s former South Main Street location before the move to Robinson Road.
