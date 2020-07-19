CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating four separate incidents alleged to have occurred at law enforcement agencies in the county early Sunday morning.
Sheriff’s office employees and dispatchers from county emergency services located a packet attached to the front door of the public safety building, 49 1/2 Court St. A golden foil-looking packet contained what has been field tested as the drug LSD with a typed message, “TAKE A TRIP BEYOND THE PIGPEN.”
At about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, a similar packet was found attached to the rear door of the Potsdam Police Department and reported to sheriff’s deputies. At about 9:45 a.m., state police found a third packet on the front door of the Norfolk Police Department, and at about 10 a.m., sheriff’s deputies found a fourth packet on the front door of the Norwood Police Department.
“These cowardly acts towards all law enforcement are not going to be tolerated and to whomever this individual or individuals are, should be assured that we will be doing everything within our power to seek you out and hold you accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien said in a statement.
Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, released the following statement about the incidents:
“The targeted attacks on our St. Lawrence County law enforcement are inexcusable and must be prosecuted,” Ms. Stefanik said. “This is particularly painful to our North Country community after the positive, grassroots Back the Blue parade in Waddington yesterday highlighted the strong community support for our law enforcement. New York’s 21st district stands with law enforcement and their families.”
The sheriff’s office is the lead investigating agency and is working in conjunction with state police, Potsdam, Norfolk and Norwood police and District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua, as well as federal law enforcement partners.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office leads desk at 315-379-2428. If anonymity is of concern, please submit a tip on the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office app.
(2) comments
Really bad and dangerous. Hope the person is caught.
Can't believe anyone would give LSD away.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.