Nearly one thousand people will be in attendance to witness the ordination and installation of Bishop-elect Douglas J. Lucia at a 2 p.m. Mass Thursday, Aug. 8 at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse. Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York and Metropolitan of New York Province, will be the consecrator. Co-consecrators will be Bishop Emeritus of Syracuse Robert J. Cunningham and Bishop of Ogdensburg Terry R. LaValley.
Twenty-three bishops will concelebrate the Mass along with 180 priests and 71 deacons from across the country and Canada. Nearly 700 religious, lay and ecumenical representatives will also be in attendance.
A reception will immediately follow at the Syracuse Marriott for all invitees.
Attendance to the Mass is by ticket only and all tickets have been distributed.
The Mass will be live streamed on the Syracuse Diocese YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/syrdio It will be live on Ch. 9.2, which is also Spectrum 1240, Verizon Fios 490 and New Visions channel 23 and live streamed on www.LocalSYR.com as well as live on Spectrum News, in Central New York, Northern New York and the Southern Tier.
Spectrum News is available to Spectrum cable customers throughout the region on both channels 1 and 20
