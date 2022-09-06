Massena to host sleds on wheels

Trinity Catholic School student Finn Kinney talks with Olympic luger Jonny Gustafson, a Massena native, when he visited the school in March. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Youngsters ages 9 through 13 who are interested in following in the footsteps of Massena Olympian Jonny Gustafson will have an opportunity to try their luck on Sept. 17 in Massena.

The White Castle USA Luge Slider Search, using sleds on wheels in the summer and fall to find future national team members and Olympians, will slide into Massena to give local youths an opportunity to try the sport. It will be held in the vicinity of Nightengale Elementary School, with parking in the elementary school parking lot.

