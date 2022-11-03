OGDENSBURG — A retired Ogdensburg fire captain and his wife are suing the City of Ogdensburg, its mayor and city manager for defamation after he had been charged with slashing the mayor’s tires last November, charges that were eventually dismissed due to lack of evidence.

A summons and complaint was filed in St. Lawrence County Supreme Court on Oct. 27 by the law firm of Poissant, Nichols, Grue, Vanier & Babbie, P.C., Malone, on behalf of by Gerald and Tammy Mack, Ogdensburg.

