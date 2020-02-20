MACOMB — Morristown firefighters made a “good save” Wednesday after the home at 266 Route 184 near Pope Mills caught fire.
According to a Facebook post, firefighters from Morristown were assisted by Heuvelton and Gouverneur volunteers at the scene. After knocking down the fire, firefighters had to expose two walls of the living room to finish extinguishing any hot spots.
“Great job by all involved,” the Facebook post also stated.
A portable water source was used in the effort.
There were no injuries reported.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
