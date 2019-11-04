MACOMB — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Nov. 1 charged Kenneth D. Sloan, 62, of 15 Sloan Lane 1, with felony first-degree criminal contempt. He also was cited with second-degree harassment.
Deputies said that on the day of his arrest on Sloan Lane, Mr. Sloan struck a woman named in an order of protection against him.
He was arraigned in Town Court and was sent to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $3,000 bail.
