CANTON — A dairy farmer from Madrid got together with nearly 50 law enforcement officers to distribute more than 2,000 gallons of milk and 21,000 pounds of food Thursday at SUNY Canton.
The farmer, David Fisher, made sure nearly 500 cars received milk and additional food. The items were purchased through processor Dairy Farmers of America and Renzi Foodservice with government-funded grants through Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
Participating families received two gallons of milk and a 20-pound box of food, which included produce, meat and other dairy products.
“This milk distribution event relied on countless law enforcement officers and local volunteers like David Fisher to execute so that families have access to milk and food,” said ADA North East CEO Rick Naczi. “Both have strong ties to the community and are dedicated to ensuring the health and safety of their neighbors.”
Mr. Fisher drew a line connecting farmers and officers.
“Our north country law enforcement is very well-respected in our communities and are similar to dairy farmers in many ways — they work 24/7 to take care of the communities and we work 24/7 to take care of our cows,” said Fisher.
He added, “These milk drives are important because we need to take care of the people who live here in our local communities, and we are also able to move product since the supply chain is well-stocked right now. When people can’t afford to buy our products, there is more excess and waste, so the combination during this pandemic actually helps both sides.”
